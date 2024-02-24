Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $45,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $174.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $175.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,155,454 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,283,506 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

