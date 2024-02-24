American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,297 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 1.5 %

AEO stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 30,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,639. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,639. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 24,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $488,089.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,674,750.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,634 shares of company stock worth $2,980,937. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

