American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 74.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 362,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,539,000 after purchasing an additional 155,180 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

American States Water Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.44. American States Water has a 12-month low of $72.16 and a 12-month high of $95.07.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Articles

