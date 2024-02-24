American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in American States Water were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 0.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American States Water by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American States Water by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in American States Water by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 10.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

American States Water Stock Down 2.2 %

AWR stock opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.15. American States Water has a 52-week low of $72.16 and a 52-week high of $95.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.44.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

