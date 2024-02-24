American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,054 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.12% of American Water Works worth $29,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $118.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $153.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.