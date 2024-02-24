Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Sells $81,918.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $81,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $86,400.00.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average is $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 2.00. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $34.44.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Amkor Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Featured Stories

