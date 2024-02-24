AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Insider Sells $125,000.00 in Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ANAB stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $687.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of -0.30. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $26.12.

ANAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 4.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

