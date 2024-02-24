Ann Elena Drew Sells 4,531 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total value of $987,893.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,463.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

WEX Price Performance

WEX stock opened at $222.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.95 and a 52-week high of $224.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in WEX by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in WEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in WEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in WEX by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

