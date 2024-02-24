APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at Truist Financial

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Johnson Rice cut shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.17.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA opened at $30.03 on Friday. APA has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APA will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.78%.

Institutional Trading of APA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in APA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,643,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,050,000 after acquiring an additional 924,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in APA by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,681 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in APA by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,335 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in APA by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in APA by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,866,000 after acquiring an additional 626,460 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

