Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Raised by Markel Group Inc.

Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,221,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.5% of Markel Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $209,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $182.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.90 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

