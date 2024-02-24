Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Berger Financial Group Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,302 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.3% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,084 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,396,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367,053 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Apple by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,589,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler Companies cut Apple to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Redburn Partners cut Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $182.52 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.90 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.