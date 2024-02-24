Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Vance Wealth Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,212 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.2% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.8% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $182.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.90 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.