Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.9% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 70.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $182.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.64. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.90 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

