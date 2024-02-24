AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 134.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 866.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,104,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after purchasing an additional 237,377 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,447,000 after purchasing an additional 225,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 518,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,001,000 after purchasing an additional 217,054 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ATR opened at $141.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.18. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $142.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATR

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.