Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ (ARQT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2024

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTFree Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.11.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ARQT opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $913.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.39. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $17.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $44,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $111,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

