Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ (ARQT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.11.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $44,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $111,000.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
