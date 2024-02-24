Ardelyx’s (ARDX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.36.

ARDX stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53. Ardelyx has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $46,733.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,306.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $46,733.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,306.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 15,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $140,857.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,138.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 399,566 shares of company stock valued at $2,559,771 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,494 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,329,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,442,000 after acquiring an additional 597,099 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 220,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,185,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 290,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,026,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

