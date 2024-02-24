ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPRY)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.65). The consensus estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

SPRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRY opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRY. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,459,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after buying an additional 6,450,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,050,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,148,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,413,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after buying an additional 497,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

