Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $233.79

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 233.79 ($2.94) and traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.27). Ashoka India Equity Investment shares last traded at GBX 257 ($3.24), with a volume of 357,136 shares changing hands.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 246.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 233.79. The company has a market capitalization of £304.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1,976.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashoka India Equity Investment

In other news, insider Jamie Skinner purchased 1,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £3,574.38 ($4,500.60). Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Company Profile

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

