Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Astec Industries worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASTE. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Astec Industries by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Astec Industries by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Astec Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,816,000 after acquiring an additional 178,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Astec Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,675,000 after acquiring an additional 28,651 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ASTE opened at $35.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $800.90 million, a PE ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.09. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASTE

About Astec Industries

(Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.