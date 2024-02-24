B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of B. Riley Financial worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,651,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,023,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,849,000 after acquiring an additional 32,189 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 15.5% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,809,000 after buying an additional 104,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51,501.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 703,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,850,000 after buying an additional 702,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,922,000 after buying an additional 30,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of RILY opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The stock has a market cap of $479.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

