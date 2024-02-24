B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $511.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of BTG stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BTG shares. CIBC cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BTG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in B2Gold by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,399,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,104,000 after purchasing an additional 856,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,646,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,299 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,262,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $41,567,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,786,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,114 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.