Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,010 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.54% of Bandwidth worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Bandwidth by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,217,000 after purchasing an additional 142,078 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bandwidth

In other news, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $61,155.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 2,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $30,885.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,057.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $61,155.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,492 shares of company stock worth $314,603 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of BAND opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $308.19 million, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.42. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.