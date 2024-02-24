Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BMO. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $94.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $100.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.7% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

