Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BNS. StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

NYSE BNS opened at $47.59 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $53.11. The company has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,971,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,287,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,934 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,567,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,028,861,000 after acquiring an additional 736,807 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,841,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,557,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,940,000 after acquiring an additional 659,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $652,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

