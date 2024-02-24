Barclays Boosts The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $55.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CG has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.93.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $44.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.77. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,147.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 125.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

