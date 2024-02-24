Barclays Increases NiSource (NYSE:NI) Price Target to $29.00

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Get NiSource alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NI

NiSource Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE NI opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average of $26.05. NiSource has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.