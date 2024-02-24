Barclays Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $180.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on WMT. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.59.

Get Walmart alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $175.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $181.35.

Walmart shares are going to split on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 346,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $54,385,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 231,994,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,402,329,330.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,990,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.82, for a total value of $347,895,646.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,694,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,106,219,344.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 346,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $54,385,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,994,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,402,329,330.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,083,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,508,281. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.