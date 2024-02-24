Barclays Lowers Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target to $30.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Trading Up 4.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

BROS opened at $28.71 on Thursday. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 957.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.41.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 1,293,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $37,963,788.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 1,293,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $37,963,788.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,744,839.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,425,003 shares in the company, valued at $43,291,591.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,901,724 shares of company stock valued at $56,459,948. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 997.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 187,302 shares during the period.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.