Barclays PLC Grows Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,363 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of IAMGOLD worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,085,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,308,000 after purchasing an additional 124,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,240,870 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 460,969 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.7% in the second quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 7,906,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after acquiring an additional 282,410 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 492.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,284,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 269.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,687,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

NYSE:IAG opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

