Barclays PLC Has $622,000 Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.05% of Stewart Information Services worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,885,000 after purchasing an additional 64,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on STC. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

STC stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $63.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.50.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $582.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.17%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

