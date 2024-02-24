Barclays PLC Has $655,000 Holdings in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ATS were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in ATS by 0.7% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 189,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in ATS by 191.9% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in ATS during the third quarter worth about $234,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in ATS by 17.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 590,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,302,000 after purchasing an additional 86,281 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in ATS by 38.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,617,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,684,000 after purchasing an additional 446,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ATS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded ATS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ATS in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

ATS Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ATS opened at $37.26 on Friday. ATS Co. has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 27.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). ATS had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $552.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ATS Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ATS Company Profile



ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

