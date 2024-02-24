Barclays PLC Has $665,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 98.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188,770 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $613,391,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $330.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $333.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

