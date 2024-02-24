Barclays PLC Has $677,000 Position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,782 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JOBY. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Joby Aviation by 155.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $5.42 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 18,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $114,212.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,958.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Joby Aviation news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 119,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $722,336.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,074,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,154,570.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 18,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $114,212.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $113,958.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 687,332 shares of company stock worth $4,439,854 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Joby Aviation Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

