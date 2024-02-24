Barclays PLC Lowers Stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,593 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of AnaptysBio worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ANAB. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $55,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AnaptysBio news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $55,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 2,180 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $47,545.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,872.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,665 shares of company stock worth $450,422. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

ANAB opened at $25.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of -0.30. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $26.12.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

