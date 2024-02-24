Barclays PLC Sells 24,334 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,334 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of LendingClub worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 491.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132,438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 367.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in LendingClub by 189.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 40.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LC. Piper Sandler began coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Shares of LC stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.94. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 2.01.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $185.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

