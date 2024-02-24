Barclays PLC Sells 2,552 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Owens & Minor worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 68.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 51.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Owens & Minor Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE OMI opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,491.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,491.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

