Barclays PLC Sells 3,251 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Knowles by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,732,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,608,000 after acquiring an additional 428,537 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Knowles by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,561,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $154,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,677 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Knowles by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,668,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,249,000 after acquiring an additional 411,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Knowles by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,559,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,514,000 after acquiring an additional 108,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Knowles by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,589,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,526,000 after purchasing an additional 698,139 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knowles

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $174,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,303. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KN. StockNews.com raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Knowles Stock Performance

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 10.23%.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Further Reading

