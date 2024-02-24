Barclays PLC Sells 7,185 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Thermon Group worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Thermon Group by 134.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

Shares of THR opened at $28.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.22. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $34.07.

Insider Activity

In other Thermon Group news, Director Roger L. Fix bought 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $39,963.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,616.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

