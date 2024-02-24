Barclays PLC Sells 7,857 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,857 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVT. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 57.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.
InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 313.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $27.25.
InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,075.13%.
About InvenTrust Properties
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
