Barometer Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.2 %

AMZN opened at $174.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $175.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,470,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,155,454 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,283,506. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.