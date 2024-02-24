Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.61% from the company’s previous close.

Cars.com Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.05. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $22.84.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.40 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cars.com

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $284,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $284,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,523,834. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $417,603.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,193,087.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,287 shares of company stock worth $1,373,892 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cars.com by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,138 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cars.com by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 69,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

