Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.61% from the company’s previous close.
Cars.com Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.05. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $22.84.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.40 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cars.com
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cars.com by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,138 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cars.com by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 69,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
