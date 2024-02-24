Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target Cut to $16.50

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Evercore from $17.00 to $16.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLCO. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price target on Bausch + Lomb and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Bausch + Lomb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

Shares of NYSE:BLCO opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. Bausch + Lomb has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,114,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,442,000 after buying an additional 855,250 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 5,588.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 932,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

