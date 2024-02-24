Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) PT Raised to $23.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.68% from the stock’s previous close.

BLCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Bausch + Lomb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

NYSE:BLCO opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.24. Bausch + Lomb has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. Bausch + Lomb’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

