Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bel Fuse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company.

Bel Fuse stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Bel Fuse news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $139,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bel Fuse news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $168,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $139,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $403,285. 5.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,817,000 after acquiring an additional 24,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

