Berenberg Bank Lowers Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $52.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.42.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $39.86 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.