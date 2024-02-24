Beyond (NYSE:BYON) PT Raised to $27.00 at Piper Sandler

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BYON. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Beyond in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

BYON opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.68. Beyond has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.

