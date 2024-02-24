BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Cut to $107.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BMRN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.74.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $91.24 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $103.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 118.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,709. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

