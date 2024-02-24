Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as high as C$9.04. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Blackline Safety from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.92.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$30.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.96 million. Analysts predict that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

