Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $65.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SQ. BTIG Research raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. CLSA upgraded Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.31.

NYSE SQ opened at $78.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Block has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 399.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.53.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,360 shares of company stock worth $10,242,104. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter valued at $2,695,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Block by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Block by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 839,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,946,000 after acquiring an additional 202,316 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

