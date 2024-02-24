Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,578,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Bloom Energy worth $20,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after buying an additional 64,919 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 26,537 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,016,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $122,540.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,946 shares in the company, valued at $690,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bloom Energy stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.91. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

